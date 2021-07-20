Student loan payments are starting again soon. Most borrowers say they aren't ready

More than two-thirds of federal student loan borrowers say they're not ready to resume their monthly payments.

That's the finding from a survey conducted for The Pew Charitable Trusts, which comes as the U.S. Department of Education's payment pause and interest waiver for borrowers is set to expire at the end of September.

Around 60% of borrowers who are taking advantage of the relief said they were using the extra cash for essential expenses, including rent and food. The average student loan bill is around $400 a month.

"This shows that while the economy is recovering, not all households are, so the student loan pause continues to be a significant lifeline for borrowers," said Regan Fitzgerald, manager of The Pew Charitable Trusts' project on student borrower success.

There are signs that the White House is considering an extension.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told the Senate Appropriations Committee in June that he was involved in conversations over whether October was the best time to resume payments. In May, at an Education Writers Association conference, Cardona said extending the payment pause was on the table.

At the same time, a recent change in student loan servicing could work in borrowers' favor.

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency — which oversees loans of 8.5 million student borrowers — announced this month it would not renew its contract with the federal government when it ends in December. As a result, those borrowers will need to be matched with a new lender.