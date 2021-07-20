Revolut, Europe's $33 billion fintech giant, launches a travel booking feature

LONDON — European fintech giant Revolut is jumping into the travel industry.

The London-based firm launched a new feature Tuesday called Stays, which lets users book hotels and other accommodation through its app.

Customers can receive up to 10% cashback on bookings made through Revolut, the company said.

The move marks a challenge to travel industry giants like Booking Holdings, Expedia and TripAdvisor. It's also the company's first product to launch outside the realm of finance.

"As the world begins to cautiously open up, we know everyone is desperate to get away whenever they can — whether it's to Margate or Mallorca," said Marsel Nikaj, Revolut's head of savings and lifestyle.

"We've built Stays to make it easy for people to find and book their perfect break in their ideal destination. After 18 months of endless restrictions and lockdowns, we want to give people more and make their money travel further."

Revolut began life in 2015 as a digital-only banking and payments platform for spending abroad without paying steep currency exchange fees. The company has since expanded its offering, rolling out new features for trading shares and cryptocurrency.