McCarthy threatens to pull GOP members from House Jan. 6 committee after Pelosi rejects Trump allies Jordan and Banks

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol July 1, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened Wednesday to withdraw all his picks for the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion unless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reinstates the two Republicans she rejected.

Less than an hour earlier, Pelosi announced that she had vetoed GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana, two of McCarthy's five picks, from participating in the House probe of the deadly attempted insurrection by a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters.

Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement she made that decision "with respect for the integrity of the investigation" and "with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members."

On the same day of the Jan. 6 invasion, in which hundreds of Trump's supporters broke into the Capitol to try to stop President Joe Biden's election certification, both Jordan and Banks had voted to object to the results of the election.