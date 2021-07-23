Between stimulus checks and expanded tax credits, here’s how much federal money you could get

It looks like the combination of stimulus checks and at least two expanded tax credits will be a boon to most U.S. households.

Between cash hitting bank accounts — in the form of stimulus payments and advance child tax credits — and the expanded earned income tax credit, the value is an average of $3,450 for the bottom 60% of earners (making $65,000 or less per year), according to research from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. And that amount doesn't factor in the child and dependent care credit, which also is expanded for 2021.

"The people you'd think need the help are going to get it," said Steve Wamhoff, director of federal tax policy for the institute.

The stimulus checks and expanded tax credits were included in the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law in March by President Joe Biden.

In addition to direct $1,400 payments going to most adults (and their dependents) and the expansion of certain tax credits, the $1.9 trillion package included an extra $300 per week for unemployment insurance, rental assistance and bigger subsidies for health insurance, among other provisions.

The chart below shows the average expected benefit across income groups from the direct payments and the expanded tax credits for children and earned income. The biggest benefit, as a share of income, would go to the bottom 20% of taxpayers.