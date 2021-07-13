The first child tax credit payments go out to 65 million kids this week. What you need to know

It's an exciting week for millions of children and their families across the U.S.

On July 15, the first payment from the new expanded child tax credit will be sent to some 39 million families with about 65 million kids, according to the IRS.

Even though there has been months of preparation for families to become familiar about the credit, there's still confusion about it, according to a recent survey by Ally Bank. Nearly half of those asked were not sure if they qualified, and one-quarter are unsure how to access the credit, according to the report.

"If you're a parent, my advice is to take a moment now and check whether you're eligible, and if so, verify how much of a child tax credit payment you might receive," said Anand Talwar, deposits and consumer strategy executive for Ally Bank, in an email. "That way, you can plan and plan well."

What is the enhanced child tax credit?

The enhanced tax credit was established in March, when President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan. For 2021, the maximum credit is $3,600 for children younger than age 6 and $3,000 for those between 6 and 17.

Half of the credit will be distributed as an advance on 2021 taxes in six monthly installments. For households getting the full benefit, those payments will be $300 per month for children under the age of 6 and $250 for those between the ages of 6 and 17.

There's no limit on the number of children that can receive the credit per family.

Who qualifies for the maximum credit?

Most American families qualify for some amount of money.

The full credit is available to married couples with children who file taxes jointly and have adjusted gross income less than $150,000, or $75,000 for individuals. The credit phases out for taxpayers who make more money and ceases for individuals earning $95,000 and married couples earning $170,000 filing jointly.

Taxpayers who make more than that will still be eligible for the regular child tax credit, which is $2,000 per child under age 17 for families making less than $200,000 annually, or $400,000 for married couples.