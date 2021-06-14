Why some families may want to opt out of the child tax credit payments starting in July

Come July 15, millions of American families will start receiving payments through the enhanced child tax credit that may amount to hundreds of dollars each month through the end of 2021.

Yet some families eligible for the payments may decide that rather than receive the money now, they'd prefer to wait and claim the entire tax credit when they file their 2021 taxes next year.

The IRS will have a portal for those families where they can notify the agency not to send the payments ahead of time, the House Ways and Means Committee said in a statement Thursday. The website is slated to begin in June, ahead of the July start date for the payments.

More from Invest in You:

To get a low mortgage rate, your credit score matters. How to boost it

How parents are spending stimulus checks sent to their kids

How to resist the urge to splurge in a post-pandemic spending spree

"It's important to allow that ability to opt out of these payments because we don't know how people have budgeted their tax refunds," said Elaine Maag, a principal research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. "And so if it's important to them that they receive this credit as one lump sum payment, we want to make sure people still have that option."

A credit against money owed

Families who tend to owe money to the IRS when they file their taxes may want to use the full credit next year, as opposed to getting half of it in advance, because the benefit offsets what they ultimately have to pay.

"It's protection from owing a surprise amount of money to the IRS," said Maag.

The enhanced child tax credit was part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. For 2021, the credit increases to $3,000 from $2,000 per child under the age of 17 and gives an additional $600 benefit for children under the age of 6.