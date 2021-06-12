This researcher is trying to flip the script about student loan forgiveness

The odds of student loan forgiveness happening have never been greater, experts say. Yet a number of large obstacles stand in the way, some practical and others ideological.

Does the president have the authority to cancel the debt? Officials at the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Justice are currently trying to find answers to that question.

If they conclude President Joe Biden can do so, will he? And if they decide he doesn't, will Democrats, despite their razor-thin majority, manage to pass legislation forgiving student debt?

At the center of the ideological debate, meanwhile, is the question over who would really benefit from a jubilee. A number of critics of broad student loan forgiveness say the policy would direct taxpayer dollars to people who are already relatively well-off, since college degrees lead to higher earnings.

Biden has also questioned the fairness of canceling student debt, framing borrowers on multiple recent occasions as more privileged than others. "The idea that you go to Penn and you're paying a total of 70,000 bucks a year and the public should pay for that? Biden said in an interview with The New York Times in May. "I don't agree."

And at a CNN town hall back in February, Biden said it didn't make sense to cancel the loans "for people who have gone to Harvard and Yale and Penn."

Now a group of scholars at the Roosevelt Institute, a progressive think tank, have published research they hope will change the minds of Biden and other critics when it comes to student loan forgiveness.

Their biggest finding is that canceling $50,000 for all student loan borrowers would wipe out more than $17,000 per person among Black households in the bottom 10% of net worth, and over $11,000 among white and Latinx households in that lowest range.