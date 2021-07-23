Want to start investing? Here's a hint from investing legend Charles Ellis: Keep it simple

When it comes to getting into investing, keeping it simple is key, according to investing legend Charles Ellis.

In fact, he equates it to parenting teenage children.

"Every parent of teenage children realizes at some point or another, less is better," Ellis told CNBC contributor Jenny Harrington in an interview for CNBC Pro. (Harrington is CEO of New Canaan, Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management.)

"Fewer instructions works better," Ellis said. "Fewer decisions work better."

Ellis is author of the legendary investing book "Winning the Loser's Game," first published in 1985 and now in its eighth edition. He's long been an advocate of passive investing, such as index funds, over active investing.

Yet some new investors are looking to make trades or time the market. Many recently piled into meme stocks, including AMC, which hit all-time highs in June, and GameStop, which ran up earlier this year.

Starting slowly and understanding the true importance of diversification and asset classes is what certified financial planner Crystal Alford-Cooper tries to impress upon her clients.

"This is the age of distraction," said Alford-Cooper, who is vice president of planning at Glen Echo, Maryland-based Law & Associates. "In your mind, you need to stay away from the noise and stay focused and disciplined about the things you can control."