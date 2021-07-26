More than half of adults have unused gift cards. Here's how to make sure you don't lose that money

If you're like many Americans, you could be sitting on a small financial windfall.

A new Bankrate.com survey finds that more than half of adults — 51% — currently have unused gift cards, vouchers and store credits. In total, that adds up to approximately $15 billion in unused money.

The average value per person of those unused credits: $116.

What's more, many people — 73% — have left those funds untouched for a year or more.

There has been some progress. Last year, the average unused value per person was $167.

Still, people should make a plan to put these funds to work, said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com.

"The less unused value, the better," Rossman said. "I think a lot of people hold on to these for too long and end up losing them."