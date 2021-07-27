Chinese tech stocks extend their losses. How two traders are approaching the sell-off

It's time to tread carefully in the China tech trade, two market analysts say.

Chinese tech stocks continued their sell-off Tuesday as concerns around regulatory crackdowns lingered, pushing Hong Kong's Hang Seng index down more than 8% since the start of the week.

The popular KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is down nearly 14% so far this week. Alibaba, its second-largest holding, on Tuesday hit lows not seen since March 2020.

"I think sentiment is going to remain bearish as long as Beijing wields this heavy hand," market analyst Nancy Tengler told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

Though the weakening yuan could draw some more money back into the Chinese market, that will likely be temporary, said Tengler, chief investment officer at Laffer Tengler Investments.

"You want to be focused on the areas where the regulators have held back like the chip stocks ... if you really need to be exposed," she said. "If that doesn't work, then you may want to try U.S. companies that have exposure."

While investing via an Apple, Tesla or Starbucks isn't exactly "riskless" considering the regulatory tightening, their revenues from other regions could lessen the blow of a downturn, Tengler said.