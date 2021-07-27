The co-founder of Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is taking on Apple with $99 wireless earbuds

LONDON — The co-founder of Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is challenging Apple with a cheaper alternative to the tech giant's popular wireless earbuds.

Carl Pei helped create OnePlus with ex-colleague Pete Lau in 2013. OnePlus attracted a following by making cheap Android phones with attractive specs. Pei left the company in October.

Now, Pei is back with a new hardware venture called Nothing, which aims to develop a series of smart devices connected through an app. On Tuesday, the London-based start-up debuted its first product, a set of wireless earbuds called Ear 1.

The headphones are "true wireless," meaning there's no cord linking them together. They come with active noise cancellation, similar to the AirPods Pro. But at $99, they are much cheaper than Apple's mid-range earphones, which cost $249, as well as Samsung's $200 Galaxy Buds Pro.

"We saw that the true wireless market was growing pretty quickly this year," Pei, 31, told CNBC. "It felt like a place where we could make a difference."

According to Counterpoint Research, sales of true wireless earbuds reached 233 million units in 2020 and are expected to surpass 300 million units this year.

Pei's venture is up against some stiff competition. Apple last year accounted for almost a third of the market, while China's Xiaomi and Samsung were the second and third-largest players by market share.