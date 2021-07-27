Stimulus checks and child tax credit payments help prompt calls to expand another credit benefitting workers

Millions of Americans are feeling a financial boost from federal stimulus checks and monthly child tax credit payments.

Those direct checks were made possible by tax credits that were created or expanded through legislation aimed at helping the U.S. economy bounce back from Covid-19.

And as Americans get used to additional financial help, there are calls to make the enhanced tax credits permanent. That includes the child tax credit, and the temporary expansion to the earned income tax credit as well.

The earned income tax credit, or EITC, gives low- to moderate-income individuals and families a tax break. To qualify, taxpayers generally must show proof of earned income. They may also qualify for a bigger credit based on how many dependents they have.

The EITC was made more generous for tax year 2021 in several ways. Now, more workers without children can qualify. For the first time, it is also available to younger workers and has no age limits.

Taxpayers will generally not see the effects of the expanded EITC until they file their taxes next spring.

However, there are already calls to extend the EITC expansion beyond this year. Notably, that includes President Joe Biden's American Families Plan.

It also includes a bill reintroduced by Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., last week, called the Worker Relief and Credit Reform Act, which aims to both expand and modernize the EITC.