Asia-Pacific stocks set to decline as investors continue monitoring Chinese stocks

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set to see opening declines on Wednesday, after the major indexes on Wall Street slipped overnight from their respective records touched in the previous session.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,620 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,500. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,970.22.

Australian stocks also looked poised to slip, with the SPI futures contract at 7,316.0 versus the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,431.40. Australia's second-quarter consumer price index is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Investors will continue monitoring Chinese shares following a sell-off this week that has sent Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling more than 8% in two days.

Apple supplier stocks in Asia-Pacific will also be watched by investors after the tech giant warned that chip supply constraints could impact iPhones and iPads this quarter.