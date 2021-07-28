Asia-Pacific stocks set to decline as investors continue monitoring Chinese stocks

- Australia's second quarter consumer price index is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set to see opening declines on Wednesday, after the major indexes on Wall Street slipped overnight from their respective records touched in the previous session.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,620 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,500. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,970.22.
Australian stocks also looked poised to slip, with the SPI futures contract at 7,316.0 versus the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,431.40. Australia's second-quarter consumer price index is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.
Investors will continue monitoring Chinese shares following a sell-off this week that has sent Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling more than 8% in two days.
Apple supplier stocks in Asia-Pacific will also be watched by investors after the tech giant warned that chip supply constraints could impact iPhones and iPads this quarter.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.79 points to 35,058.52 while the S&P 500 shed 0.47% to 4,401.46. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.21% to 14,660.58.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.432 following a recent drop from above 92.7.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.79 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110.4 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7365, above levels below $0.732 seen last week.
Here's a look at what's on tap:
- Australia: Second quarter consumer price index at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN