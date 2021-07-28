The Fed edged toward reversing its easy policies, but it may move slower than some expect

Federal Reserve Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on "The Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020. Susan Walsh | Reuters

The Federal Reserve has edged closer to winding down its bond buying program, but some market pros say the central bank could now wait several months before officially announcing a move. The Federal Open Market Committee concluded its two-day meeting and said in its post-meeting statement Wednesday that it has made some progress towards the economic goals it hopes to achieve before tapering back bond purchases. The central bank previously had said it wanted to see substantial progress, and it also said it will continue to assess its progress at coming meetings. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his press briefing that there is still "ground to cover" before the central bank sees the recovery it is looking for in the labor market. "I think we're some way away from having had substantial further progress toward the maximum employment goal. I would want to see some strong job numbers. That's kind of the idea," Powell said.

Waiting for Jackson Hole

There has been some speculation the Fed could use its Jackson Hole, Wyo. symposium in late August as a venue to lay out details of when and how it would start reducing its $120 billion a month quantitative easing program. To prop up the economy and provide liquidity during the coronavirus crisis, the central bank has been buying $80 billion a month of Treasurys and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities. "I think [Powell] moved it out in terms of what some folks in the market were thinking. If you were setting up for an announcement at Jackson Hole, it seems his comments today made that less likely," said Michelle Meyer, chief U.S. economist at Bank of America. "And by saying 'coming meetings' plural," she added, "the Fed has now provided a good amount of options of when they would signal or announce a taper." For some, that meant November is a strong possibility for the Fed to make a formal announcement. "I still think it's going to be November or December to announce it given the statement," said Ben Jeffery, U.S. rate strategist at BMO. Meyer said she expects an announcement in the fall, and the Fed would start purchases early next year. She didn't rule out September, however. "I think September is in play, depending on what we see in the jobs report. If it's very strong, I think he'll go ahead and provide more details at the September meeting," she said.

Timing for tapering?