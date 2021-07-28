Ford reinstates mask mandates at facilities in Missouri and Florida

Ford started resuming vehicle production in the U.S. on May 18, 2020 with new coronavirus safety protocols such as health assessments, personal protective equipment and facility modifications to increase social distancing.

DETROIT – Ford Motor is reinstating mask requirements for workers and visitors at facilities in Missouri and Florida, both of which are considered emerging hot spots for delta variant Covid-19 infections.

The company also will require U.S. employees planning international business travel to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker confirmed Wednesday.

"The health and safety of our workforce continues to be our top priority. With a data-driven approach to our global COVID-19 protocols and the increase in cases in specific U.S. regions, Ford is reinstating face mask protocols in select states," Felker said in an emailed statement. "We will continue to evaluate COVID-19 case data to make further protocol changes."

In Missouri, Ford's Kansas City Assembly plant employs about 7,250 people that build the Ford F-150 pickup and Transit van. It has offices and parts depots in Florida but no plants.