Pelosi's office calls GOP leader McCarthy 'moronic' for objecting to House mask mandate

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is seen after her weekly news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday for criticizing new mask guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the House of Representatives brings back face coverings amid concerns over the fast spreading delta variant.

Pelosi reportedly called McCarthy "such a moron" for opposing the reintroduction of mask mandates. The House speaker's spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said he could not verify that she called the Republican minority leader the name due to poor audio quality.

Hammill did confirm, however, that Pelosi believes opposing mask requirements as contrary to science is "moronic."

McCarthy expressed his criticism for the mandate late Tuesday, after the Capitol physician recommended that members of Congress resume wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

"Make no mistake—The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state," McCarthy tweeted.

CNBC has reached out to McCarthy's office for comment.

The CDC partially reversed its mask guidance on Tuesday, recommending that people in areas with high Covid transmission rates resume wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.