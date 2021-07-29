China will still allow IPOs in the United States, securities regulator tells brokerages

A vehicle from electric car maker NIO sits outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), September 12, 2018 in New York City.

China will continue to allow Chinese companies to go public in the U.S. as long as they meet listing requirements, China's securities regulator told brokerages late Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A series of regulatory actions in the last few weeks has heightened investor concerns that Beijing is trying to block foreign capital flows into Chinese assets.

The cross-border stock listings can also occur using the variable interest entity structure, the source said, citing the regulator. It refers to a legal structure which allows international investors to access shares of Chinese companies in the U.S.

The regulator recognized the structure is a vital way for companies to attract foreign capital, but said it would have to be adjusted if there were national security concerns, said the source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai held a virtual meeting with major investment banks on Wednesday, the source said. It followed days of sharp selling in Chinese stocks on fears of increased regulatory crackdown by Beijing.