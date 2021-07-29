Retailers are rethinking mask policies in the wake of new CDC guidance—and it could get complicated

Retailers have waded back into an all-too-familiar territory that they didn't think they'd be faced with again, as many are contemplating whether or not to reinstate mask mandates in stores for shoppers and employees.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a fresh recommendation that calls for wearing face masks again in areas of the country where the Covid virus is spreading the most rapidly. That covers about two-thirds of all counties in the United States. The decision came roughly two months after the CDC in May said vaccinated individuals could go without masks. The delta variant, however, has driven cases back up and led the organization to reevaluate.

The National Retail Federation, a leading trade group for the industry, said in a statement that retailers large and small "will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC."

It added, however, "It is truly unfortunate that mask recommendations have returned when the surest known way to reduce the threat of the virus is widespread vaccination."

Some businesses have been quick to react. On the heels of the CDC's updated guidance, Apple said it is requiring both vaccinated and unvaccinated customers, as well as staff members, to wear masks in many of its U.S. retail stores beginning Thursday. On Wednesday, the state of California, where Apple is headquartered, recommended that all people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Disney is also again requiring guests, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings in indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California.

Some have gone a step further and are asking visitors to show proof that they've been inoculated against the coronavirus.

Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group told CNBC Thursday that it will now require all guests at its restaurants to show they've been vaccinated. The mandate also applies to current employees and new hires.

"This is the most logical thing I've ever seen," said the founder of Shake Shack and chairman of the fast casual chain's board. "I'm not a scientist, but I know how to read data and what I see is that this is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated."