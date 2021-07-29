Robinhood starts trading publicly today. Here's why small investors should approach any IPO with caution

In one of the most anticipated initial public offerings this year, Robinhood shares will start trading on Thursday.

However, the buzz around the online trading platform's debut as a public company doesn't mean investors should forego expert advice: Proceed with caution when it comes to IPOs.

"There's the potential for a lot of volatility with an IPO as the market sorts out what the real value of the company is," said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York.

Robinhood priced its shares at $38, which was at the low end of its target range.

Its IPO is different from most in that it reserved 20% to 35% of its shares for its customers. The move is part of Robinhood's push to give retail investors better access to IPOs, which are usually reserved for wealthier brokerage clients and institutional investors (i.e., mutual funds, hedge funds, endowments, etc.)

IPOs essentially involve private companies becoming publicly traded ones.

That is, company shares are sold to the public and then can be bought and sold on public exchanges, such as the Nasdaq — where Robinhood will trade under the ticker symbol "HOOD" — or the New York Stock Exchange.