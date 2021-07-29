UK to study using overhead wires to power long-haul trucks

The U.K.'s Department of Transport has commissioned a consortium to look into the viability of using overhead wires to power long-distance trucks.

Headed up by construction and engineering group Costain, it includes companies such as Scania and Siemens Mobility, among others, and represents the latest example of how industry and government are trying to develop solutions focused on decarbonizing transportation.

In a statement issued earlier this week, Costain explained how the consortium had "proposed an 'electric road system'" that would harness Siemens Mobility's "eHighway" technology, which uses overhead lines to provide trucks with electricity.



According to Siemens Mobility, when using the eHighway, "trucks can operate completely electrically and at the same time charge their batteries without using fuel."

The funding has been delivered via Innovate UK, the U.K.'s innovation agency. Costain said it was hoped the study, which is due to last nine months, would act as "the forerunner of a scheme that aims to see the UK's major roads served by overhead lines by the 2030s."



Breaking things down, the team will focus on the electrification of a stretch of road between the South Yorkshire town of Doncaster, its airport and the Port of Immingham, on the east coast of England.

While the U.K.-based project will be looking into the potential of using overhead wires to power road-based transportation, the tech has already been deployed in other parts of the world. Siemens Mobility says tests of the eHighway are underway in Germany on three public routes.