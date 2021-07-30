Amanda Knox slams 'Stillwater' movie in powerful essay

US journalist Amanda Knox addresses a panel discussion titled "Trial by Media" during the Criminal Justice Festival at the Law University of Modena, northern Italy on June 15, 2019.

Amanda Knox is speaking out against the new Matt Damon film "Stillwater."

The journalist, who was wrongfully convicted of the murder of Meredith Kercher and later acquitted of the crime, took to Twitter on Thursday to lambast the film's director Tom McCarthy as well as the media for linking her name to the project.

"Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events I had no hand in? I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face, & story without my consent," she wrote in the first of a series of tweets.

Knox's Twitter thread, which is also posted as an essay on Medium, went on to address sexism, the erasure of victims and her treatment in the press and in popular culture over the last 14 years.

Since debuting at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, "Stillwater" has received mixed reviews from critics and stirred up debate about how much it may have been inspired by Knox's own experience.

In interviews, McCarthy has maintained that the story is completely fictionalized and told Cleveland.com "there's no similarity in our two stories beyond an American student in jail."

In McCarthy's film Damon plays Bill Baker, an oil rig worker from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France after his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) is imprisoned for a murder she didn't commit. Eager to prove his daughter's innocence, Bill takes matters into his own hands, but comes up against language barriers and a complicated legal system.

The director told Vanity Fair that after hearing about Knox, he couldn't help but imagine what it would feel like to be in her shoes. He also said he wanted to explore what it would be like for those closest to her to endure that kind of tragedy.