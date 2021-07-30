Asia-Pacific stocks set to drop; Japan's retail sales, industrial output data ahead

SINGAPORE — Markets in Asia-Pacific were poised for a lower open on Friday. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks rallied despite data showing second-quarter gross domestic product grew less than expected.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was set to drop as compared with its previous close. The country is due to release its retail sales and industrial production data in the morning.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was poised to dip as compared with its previous close. Markets will be tracking the Covid situation in Sydney, which reported a record daily rise in Covid cases Thursday despite an extended lockdown. Reuters reported that authorities have requested help from the military in enforcing the lockdown.