Closing costs, fees, repairs: Here's how much money you'll need to have saved before buying a house

Buying a house can be expensive.

The typical U.S. home will set you back $287,148, according to a recent report from Zillow.

But the mortgage amount most likely won't cover all of the upfront costs homebuyers will face.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of how much you should have in savings before making your big purchase.

