Senate set to advance bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday in procedural vote

Senator Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, left, and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, speak during a news conference in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The Senate will vote Friday to move forward with a bipartisan infrastructure bill as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pushes to pass it as soon as next week.

The procedural measure will need a simple majority to pass in the Senate split 50-50 by party. The chamber last advanced the proposal by a 67-32 margin in a Wednesday test vote.

The vote continues a scramble by Democrats to clinch two massive pieces of their economic agenda before the Senate leaves for its recess scheduled to start Aug. 9. The chamber could stay in session through the weekend to debate and amend the plan.

The measure would put $550 billion in new funds into transportation, power, water and broadband. While negotiators have outlined how much money would go into everything from roads to railways and electric vehicle charging stations, senators have not released final legislation.