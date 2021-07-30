Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Amazon, P&G, Caterpillar and more

In this photo illustration an Amazon logo is displayed on a smartphone with stock market percentages in the background.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Amazon — Amazon shares fell 6.5% after the tech giant's second-quarter report missed Wall Street revenue estimates for the first time in three years. The company also gave weak third-quarter guidance. However, Amazon beat on earnings, reporting profit of $15.12 per share versus analysts' expectation of $12.30 per share, according to Refinitiv. The June quarter reflected the last full quarter of founder Jeff Bezos' tenure as CEO.

Procter & Gamble — Shares of the consumer products giant rose 2.5% after the company beat analysts' expectations in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report. P&G reported earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $18.95 billion, while analysts expected earnings of $1.08 per share on revenue of $18.41 billion. The company warned commodity and freight cost pressures could weigh on future profits.

Caterpillar – The industrial giant's shares dropped 3.5% even after the company reported better-than-expected profit and revenue in the second quarter. Caterpillar beat estimates by 20 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share, according to Refinitiv. The stock has already risen more than 12% this year.

Chevron, Exxon Mobil – Chevron and Exxon Mobil each reported quarterly earnings topping analysts' expectations, but saw their shares edge lower. Shares of Chevron fell nearly 1% and Exxon's stock lost 2.4%.

Pinterest — Shares of the social media company tanked nearly 19% after Pinterest reported that its number of monthly active members shrank in the second quarter. Analysts from JPMorgan and Evercore ISI downgraded the stock following the report.

Robinhood — Shares of the newly public stock trading app ticked nearly 3% higher in its second day of trading on the Nasdaq. Robinhood sunk nearly 8.4% in its IPO on Thursday, after pricing at the low end of its range.

Ralph Lauren — Retail apparel stocks trended higher after U.S. consumer spending rose 1% in June, more than expected. The University of Michigan's latest survey of consumers report also showed consumer sentiment edged upward at the end of July. Ralph Lauren's stock gained about 3%. Shares of PVH — whose brands include Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein — added 1.4%, while Gap and Under Armour shares both edged higher as well.

Capri Holdings — Shares of Capri Holdings jumped over 11% after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Capri, whose luxury brands include Michael Kors and Versace, earned an adjusted $1.42 per share for its latest quarter, well above the 80-cent consensus estimate. Revenue also exceeded forecasts, and Capri raised its annual outlook for the second time this year.

Gilead Sciences — Gilead's stock fell 1.6% after the biotechnology company's quarterly earnings report came in ahead of estimates. On Thursday, the company reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.87 per share, 14 cents higher than estimates. However, sales of Gilead's flagship HIV drugs fell 2% during the quarter.

Texas Roadhouse — Texas Roadhouse shares fell more than 5% despite the restaurant chain beating estimates by 9 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share. However, the company said it expects food costs to continue to rise. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings on Thursday.

Restaurant Brands International — The fast food corporation's shares jumped more than 2% after it reported quarterly earnings of 77 per share, which beat Wall Street estimates by 16 cents, according to Refinitiv. The Burger King parent said digital sales grew 60% from the same time a year ago and Popeyes was the only one of its three brands to report same-store sales declines.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald, Yun Li, Jesse Pound and Tanaya Macheel contributed reporting