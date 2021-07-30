Trump pushed DOJ to overturn 2020 election results, House committee says

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump before leaving office pressured senior officials in the Department of Justice to overturn Joe Biden's presidential election victory, the House Oversight and Reform Committee said Friday.

The committee cited handwritten notes taken during a Dec. 27 phone call with Trump and then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

"Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen," Trump instructed the DOJ officials, according to the notes by Richard Donoghue, then the acting deputy attorney general, who was also on the call.

Trump also suggested on the call that he was considering replacing the agency's leadership, the notes show.

Donoghue's account of the call shows Trump "directly instructed our nation's top law enforcement agency to take steps to overturn a free and fair election in the final days of his presidency," said Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., in a press release.

The House committee has already started scheduling witness interviews "to investigate the full extent of the former President's corruption," Maloney said.