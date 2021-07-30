What to watch today: Stocks to open lower, but July still tracking for gains

The Fed's favorite inflation gauge came in slightly below expectations for June. The Commerce Department's latest core personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.5% on a year-over-year basis, up slightly from May's advance, which was the fastest pace since the early 1990s. At the conclusion of its July meeting on Wednesday, the Fed noted "progress" on inflation and employment goals. (CNBC)

Wall Street is set to open lower on the final trading day of July as investors get three Dow stock earnings reports and another reading on inflation to digest. Nasdaq futures were leading the way down Friday, with a decline of more than 1% as Amazon (AMZN) shares fell nearly 7% in the premarket after its first revenue miss in three years. (CNBC) The Dow and S&P 500 hit all-time highs during Thursday's trading and broke two-day losing streaks. But they failed to top Monday's record closes . The Nasdaq advanced modestly, but still finished about 0.4% away from its latest record close on Monday. All three stock benchmarks were tracking for solid monthly gains. (CNBC)

Dow stock Chevron just reported a second straight profitable quarter as improving demand for petroleum products and a jump in oil prices boosted operations. The company also reinstated its share repurchase program. The oil giant earned an adjusted $1.71 per share on $37.6 billion in revenue, both topping estimates. Shares rose about 1.5% in the premarket. (CNBC)



* Exxon tops estimates with biggest quarterly profit in a year (Reuters)



Caterpillar (CAT), another Dow component, dropped nearly 2.5% in Friday's premarket, despite the heavy equipment maker saying it earned an adjusted $2.60 per share on nearly $12.9 billion in revenue. The industrial bellwether has been benefiting from higher infrastructure spending around the globe. (Reuters)



Procter & Gamble (PG) on Friday topped estimates with quarterly earnings and revenue as consumers bought more premium health and personal care products. The Dow stock rose 1% in the premarket. P&G reported a per-share profit of $1.13 on almost $19 billion in revenue. However, the company warned that increasing commodity costs could hit its earnings in the upcoming year. (CNBC)

Amazon said second-quarter revenue grew by 27% year over year to more than $113 billion, the third $100 billion quarter in a row but actually a slower pace of growth from the blistering 41% advance in the year-ago period. The e-commerce and cloud giant reported Q2 earnings per-share of $15.12, which exceeded expectations. Looking ahead, Amazon warned about lower sales numbers and a lower growth rate for the third quarter. (CNBC)

Unpublished CDC data that was the basis for the decision to recommend that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high Covid transmission rates is expected to be released Friday, according to The Washington Post. The internal CDC document, obtained by the Post, reveals that the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox.



* Dr. Scott Gottlieb estimates up to 1 million Americans infected with Covid daily as delta spreads (CNBC)

Congress on Thursday approved a $2.1 billion spending bill that would address security concerns at the U.S. Capitol, and bolster federal efforts to relocate Afghans that aided U.S. forces during the war in Afghanistan. It passed the Senate with unanimous support in a 98-0 vote, and later passed the House in a 416-11 vote. The measure will now go to President Joe Biden, who backed the measure in a statement Tuesday. (CNBC)



Tesla (TSLA) agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle claims that one of the company's over-the-air software updates temporarily limited maximum battery charging capacity and range in 1,743 Model S sedans. The proposed settlement would cover attorneys' fees and costs, and pay owners $625 each in most cases for the reduced battery performance. (CNBC)



Elon Musk's brain-machine interface company, Neuralink, has raised $205 million from investors including Google Ventures, Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Founded in 2016, Neuralink is trying to develop high-bandwidth brain implants that can communicate with phones and computers. (CNBC)

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev on Thursday sought to assuage worries about the company's stock price decline after its initial public offering. "I'm used to being doubted, personally, I think, from the very beginning. We felt like underdogs here at Robinhood and, you know, we'll see underdogs hopefully evolving into comeback kids," he said in a "Mad Money" interview. Shares on Day 2 in the public market fell modestly in the premarket. (CNBC)



Disney (DIS) fired back against Scarlett Johansson after the Marvel actress filed a lawsuit against the studio for releasing "Black Widow" on Disney+. "There is no merit whatsoever to this filing," Disney said in a statement Thursday. (CNBC)



