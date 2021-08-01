The high prices of used cars may finally be dropping: Sonic Automotive president

The scorching used car market is showing signs of slowing down, according to an executive at one of the top auto retailers in the U.S.

"New car inventories are going to get better progressively over the next few months as we get to the end of the year," Jeff Dyke, president of Sonic Automotive, said on CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange" on Friday. "As that happens, it's going to alleviate the amount of inventory issues that is happening on the pre-owned side."

The average transaction price for a used car was $25,410 in the second quarter of 2021, up from $22,977 in the first quarter and 21% year-over-year, according to data from online automotive resource Edmunds. That figure marks the highest average price over a quarter for a used car that Edmunds has ever tracked.

However, Dyke says there are signs that the market is leveling off, with prices dropping by as much as $2,000 for a used car over the course of July as the supply of new cars is starting to increase.

"Right now, we've got about an eight- to nine-day supply of new cars on the ground. If you take our BMW brand that we have 15 stores with, by the time we get to October and November we'll have a 25- to 30-day supply that's going to start regenerating pre-owned inventory for all the dealers, and that'll help alleviate the pricing," Dyke said. "We've never seen this before where you have an inversion where wholesale prices are really higher than retail prices, but that's all coming to an end."

The boosted value of trade-in opportunities will likely prompt new car buyers to offer their current vehicle up to dealerships and retailers. The average trade-in value of a used vehicle in June was $21,224, up 75.6% year-over-year, according to Edmunds.

In comparison, the average cost of a new car in the second quarter was $40,827, up from $40,070 in the first quarter and a 5% increase year-over-year, according to Edmunds.