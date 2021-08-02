Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series has wrapped filming, will debut September 2022

Amazon Studios shared its first image of its upcoming untitled "Lord of the Rings" series, due on its streaming service Sept. 2, 2022.

The most expensive television show in history has wrapped its first season.

Amazon Studios' "Lord of the Rings" series, which reportedly cost a whopping $465 million to make, completed filming in New Zealand Monday. While the show does not have a title as of yet, it does have a release date: Sept. 2, 2022.

Helmed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the series is set during author J.R.R. Tolkien's second age, a period of Middle-earth history thousands of years before the events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings."

Plot details are scarce, but Amazon has said the show will follow an ensemble cast of characters. Those that have read Tolkien's "Silmarillion" will know that Sauron, the main villain in the theatrical films, rose to power during the second age and secretly forged the One Ring.

"As Bilbo says, 'Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey,'" Payne and McKay said in a joint statement Monday. "Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well."