Defense firm Meggitt’s shares skyrocket on sale to U.S. giant Parker-Hannifin

U.S. industrial company Parker-Hannifin has agreed a £6.3 billion ($8.8 billion) deal to buy British defense and aerospace company Meggitt, the companies announced Monday.

The deal, which will see Parker pay 800 pence per share, sent Meggitt stock soaring more than 56% during morning trade in Europe. Parker's offer carries a 70.5% premium to Meggitt's closing share price on Friday. The Cleveland-based company's shares pulled back slightly in premarket trading stateside.

In the announcement, Parker said it believed the acquisition would be "strategically and culturally compelling" and enhance its future prospects within aerospace and defense. The deal almost doubles the size of Parker's Aerospace Systems division.

Parker has also made a series of commitments to the British government as part of the deal, including maintaining Meggitt's U.K. headquarters, ensuring a majority of U.K. nationals remain on the company's board, and keeping the existing R&D, engineering and manufacturing headcount in the U.K.