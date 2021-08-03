Charts suggest the stock market is getting close to a near-term top, Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday technical analysis indicates the stock market may be approaching a near-term peak.

"The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Tom DeMark, suggest that the market's getting close to a top, especially the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100. He's not too keen on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, either," the "Mad Money" host said.

The breakdown of DeMark's analysis comes one day after Cramer looked at charts from another trusted technician, Larry Williams, that also projected a "tough month" for the S&P 500.

Cramer said that for DeMark, a near-term peak for an index arrives when it strikes his price target models as his timing countdown flashes a sell signal.

"So far, DeMark's models for time and price just haven't coincided, so rather than a major top leading to a brutal decline, we kind of get these garden variety pullbacks, maybe 5% to 10% or less, and then the rally gets going again. But now it's different," Cramer said. "Now DeMark's timing and price models are finally in alignment and he thinks we could soon see a significant top in both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100."

Here are two charts using DeMark's analysis, with the first one being of the S&P 500.