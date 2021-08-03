European markets set for cautious open as investors react to major earnings

LONDON — European stocks are set for a muted open on Tuesday as global markets search for direction amid earnings, rising Covid-19 cases, Chinese tech regulation and U.S. growth worries.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 10 points lower at 7,072, Germany's DAX is set to inch a single point higher to 15,569 and France's CAC 40 is expected to slip around 3 points to 6,673, according to IG data.

Major markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Tuesday as Hong Kong-listed Chinese online gambling shares plunged after being described as "opium" by Chinese state media.

Stateside, stock futures were slightly higher in early premarket trade after concerns about slowing growth sparked a sell-off on Wall Street in the previous session, while the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant continued to hamper sentiment.

Tuesday marks another big day for corporate earnings in Europe, with BP, Standard Chartered, BMW and Societe Generale among the big names reporting.

Societe Generale beat profit expectations to report a net income of 1.44 billion euros ($1.71 billion) for the second quarter, vastly outstripping the 704 million euro net profit projected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. The French bank was buoyed in particular by a rebound in domestic retail banking.

On the data front, euro zone producer price inflation readings for June are due at 10 a.m. London time.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.