Chip plant says it has not heard anything from UK government on national security probe

LONDON — The U.K. government has not informed Newport Wafer Fab, the U.K.'s biggest chip plant, that its sale to Chinese-owned Nexperia is under investigation, according to two sources close to the company.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers on July 7 he had ordered national security advisor Stephen Lovegrove to review the acquisition after some lawmakers said the takeover raised national security concerns given the geopolitical importance of the semiconductor industry. Lovegrove has 30 days to complete his review.

"The company (NWF) has received nothing from U.K. government," a source, who asked to remain anonymous due to the nature of the discussion, told CNBC. "No letter explaining a security review, nothing." NWF only learned about the security review from watching the news, the person said.

A second source confirmed NWF had not received any official correspondence from the U.K. government.

The U.K. government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy declined to comment on the matter, and referred CNBC to a previous statement where it said it will "continue to monitor the situation closely." Nexperia did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Located on a 28-acre site in Wales, NWF employs between 400 and 450 people and produces around 8,000 low-grade wafers a week. The wafers are thin pieces of silicon that circuit patterns are printed on to build chips. NWF's relatively basic 200mm wafers are largely used in the automotive industry, which has been hit particularly hard by the chip shortage.