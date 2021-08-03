Two years after Walmart massacre, El Paso grieves as advocates push for tighter gun laws

EL PASO, Texas — On any other evening in this vibrant west Texas city, the trademark electric lone star on the nearby Franklin Mountains sparkles against the desert sky.

On Tuesday evening, though, the nearly 500-by-300-foot star will darken 23 times to mark the deaths of people murdered here two years ago while shopping at a Walmart.

On Aug. 3, 2019, Patrick Wood Crusius drove 10 hours from his home in Allen, Texas, to El Paso, which borders Mexico, to "scare Hispanics into leaving the United States," according to federal authorities.

Crusius wrote in a racist manifesto before carrying out what has been described as the deadliest U.S. domestic terror attack on Latinos that he wanted to "stop the Hispanic invasion of Texas."

The mass shooting prompted calls to address gun violence in the traditionally Republican-leaning state.

In the wake of the massacre, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and other Republicans initially expressed concerns about expanded gun rights.

"When I talk to gun owners, NRA members and voters, people don't understand why we allow strangers to sell guns to total strangers when they have no idea if the person they're selling the gun to could be a felon, could be someone who's getting a gun to go commit a crime or could be a potential mass shooter or someone who has serious mental issues," Patrick told The Dallas Morning News in 2019.

Then Abbott and Patrick came under political pressure from conservatives and gun rights advocates. In June, Abbott signed a bill into law that gives Texans the right to carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1. At least 19 other states have similar laws.

Democrats have continued to push for reform. "We need to do more and come together to keep our communities safe," said state Sen. Cesar J. Blanco, according to The Texas Tribune. "Our constituents deserve that."