U.S. automakers reinstate mask mandates at all facilities due to Delta variant

Ford started resuming vehicle production in the U.S. on May 18, 2020 with new coronavirus safety protocols such as health assessments, personal protective equipment and facility modifications to increase social distancing.

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers and Detroit automakers are reinstating a nationwide mask mandate at all facilities in response to the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler) said in a joint statement with the union that the move is in response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) change in Covid guidance for masks for fully vaccinated people.

The new mask mandate will go into effect Wednesday for all plants, offices and warehouses, regardless of vaccination status. It comes more than a month after the companies and union made face masks optional for employees who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.