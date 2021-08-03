Watch live: Biden speaks after investigators find NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed women

[The stream is slated to start at 3:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks after a shocking report released Tuesday alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

The 165-page report was a product of a monthslong probe by investigators for New York state Attorney General Letitia James' office, and included interviews with 179 witnesses and a review of tens of thousands of documents.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House's message to Cuomo's accusers is that all women who have "lived through this type of experience ... deserve to be treated with respect and dignity."

Biden's remarks were originally set to focus on his administration's efforts to get more Americans and people around the world vaccinated.

The president is expected to announce that the U.S. has donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of Covid vaccines to more than 60 countries to help combat the pandemic abroad.

Biden is also set to detail efforts to boost vaccination rates in the U.S., which is facing a surge in infections and hospitalizations driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

The president is also expected to mark the U.S. reaching his goal, set in May, to have 70% of U.S. adults with at least one shot of the vaccine. The administration achieved that goal a month later than it wanted.

