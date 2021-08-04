How to get New York's Excelsior Pass so you can show your proof of vaccination from your phone

People wait to ride on the Staten Island Ferry on July 30, 2021 in New York City. Due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that the city will require all city workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19 and the city will now pay any individual $100 to get the shot.

New York City is set to require proof of Covid vaccination for a range of indoor activities beginning Aug. 16, with full enforcement beginning Sept. 13, which means residents and visitors are going to need to carry their proof of vaccination most of the time.

I'm always worried I'll lose my physical card, so I've found the city's Excelsior Pass on my phone to be helpful. The Excelsior Pass is an app that was first introduced in March 2021 for New York State. It lets you find and store your proof of vaccination right on your phone with a QR code, sort of like a digital boarding pass for an airplane.

The app will only work if you've been vaccinated in New York because it confirms your vaccination against city or state records. If you've been vaccinated elsewhere, you can also download the new NYC Covid Safe app, which simply stores a picture of your card and doesn't match it against records. But I prefer using Excelsior pass since I've gotten used to it over the past few months.

I'll take you through how to set up the Excelsior Pass below. It's a good example of what other cities or states might use if similar vaccine mandates are put in place.