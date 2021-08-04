Some retailers used the pandemic to accelerate turnaround plans. Those stocks are getting rewarded.

In this article M

Pedestrians walk past a Ralph Lauren Corp. store in the Central district of Hong Kong, China, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Paul Yeung | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Some retailers have used the past year and a half to accelerate turnaround plans and prune fruitless assets while Wall Street wasn't watching as closely. Companies such as Ralph Lauren and Under Armour are now reaping the benefits of those efforts as shoppers head back to stores to restock their closets — and investors are noticing. According to BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel, much of the industry has been shielded by "Covid cover" during the health crisis. With shoppers hunkered down at home, expectations were low. That gave companies time to work outside of the spotlight, making strategic moves like shuttering stores and cutting jobs, he said. "Public companies are slaves to the next quarter's results," Siegel explained in an interview. "It's very hard, therefore, for a public company to create any meaningful shift in strategy without causing waves and ripples." What the pandemic did, however, was take revenue off the table. It put investors' expectations on a temporary pause, Siegel said. "For the first time in forever it allowed companies to look beyond the next quarter." Not all retailers have been nimble enough to take advantage of this unique moment. But Under Armour and Ralph Lauren this week proved that they initiated change and it is paying off. In the coming weeks, a number of other retailers ranging from Macy's to Gap will report quarterly results, and Wall Street will be watching to see how the trend plays out. Analysts and investors are looking for signs that businesses are holding the line on promotions and keeping inventories lean so as to not weigh on profits. As the U.S. economy reopens, many Americans are flush with cash. Spending is shifting back into apparel, as people begin to travel, visit with friends and family, and children are heading back to school. The result: Retail sales are growing again.

Under Armour takes pricing power

Under Armour on Tuesday reported its fourth consecutive quarterly profit, as its turnaround efforts drove continued momentum. Sales of $1.35 billion were almost double what the company booked a year earlier and topped 2019 levels. While Under Armour has been a beneficiary of more kids returning to team sports and adults heading back to the gym, the company has also made a concerted effort to sell more merchandise at full price, thereby driving up the amount customers spend per purchase. Throughout the pandemic, Under Armour has forged ahead with its plans to exit between 2,000 and 3,000 partner stores, which will leave it with 10,000 by the end of next year. In turn, the company is growing its more profitable direct-to-consumer business. Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad estimates Under Armour has proactively shed about 10% of its business compared with 2019, leaving it with a "smaller but healthier base" to grow. Adjusting for various dispositions, including Under Armour's sale of MyFitnessPal, its revenue growth is clocking in at closer to 20% above pre-pandemic levels, Saad said. "The strategic decision during the pandemic to rebase their sales, promotions, and inventories for healthier growth going forward ... we're pleased to see real tangible pay-offs already in the form of acceptance of higher prices and expanded gross margins," he said in a note to clients. With sales expected to climb more than planned, Under Armour has rosier expectations for this year, including booking a profit instead of a loss.

"Into 2022 and beyond, there's certainly opportunity for us to have some power ... in terms of the brand continuing to improve and to also raise prices," Chief Executive Patrik Frisk told analysts during an earnings conference call. "And we'll have more opportunity now as we become stronger." The company cited running shoes as one example where it has been able to elevate prices. Today, it sells a pair for $160 that used to go for $100, it said. Under Armour shares closed Tuesday up 7.5%, as investors cheered the upbeat outlook. On Wednesday, the stock accelerated even more, recently up nearly 6%. Year to date, shares are up nearly 40%.

Ralph Lauren gets smart in North America