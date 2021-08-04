Yellen says enacting Biden's agenda key to keeping America as 'world’s pre-eminent economic power'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will warn Wednesday that enacting President Joe Biden's economic agenda is critical to maintaining America's status as the world's superpower, according to a copy of her remarks obtained by CNBC.

Yellen will deliver the address in Atlanta as part of a White House messaging blitz designed to rally the public behind the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill and Democrats' even bigger $3.5 trillion spending plan. It will be her first domestic trip and a reflection of her increasingly visible role as one of the administration's champions for expansive investments in so-called "human capital."

"We've grown used to America as the world's pre-eminent economic power. We aren't destined to stay that way, but with these investments, I believe we will," Yellen said in her prepared remarks. "We have a chance now to repair the broken foundations of our economy, and on top of it, to build something fairer and stronger than what came before."

Her comments come at a critical moment in negotiations with Capitol Hill. The Senate is haggling over the final details of the infrastructure bill, while Democrats are trying to unify their own party around the broader spending package. Yellen will urge lawmakers not to lose sight of their ambition, arguing that the nation's economic recovery "did not happen by default."

Instead, she credits the rapid rebound from recession as the direct result of the Biden administration's policy decisions. Long-term secular problems — declining labor force participation, wage polarization, climate change — are also choices, she said, not inevitable outcomes.

"Fiscal policy can help unwind them. Or the lack thereof can intensify them," Yellen said.