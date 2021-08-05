Adidas raises outlook despite falling sales in China as boycott there continues

LONDON — Adidas has increased its outlook for the year, despite a drop in sales in China where some consumers have boycotted the sportwear brand for its stance against alleged human rights abuses.

In its second-quarter earnings report Thursday, Adidas said revenue had picked up everywhere except Greater China, particularly in Europe and the U.S, driving a 55% hike in second-quarter sales from the previous year.

"We are seeing North America, Latin America and Europe having a very, very strong growth and we are seeing uncertainty in China, but I am very, very convinced that China will be very, very successful also for this year," Kasper Rorsted, CEO of Adidas, told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe.

The German sportswear giant's net income came in at 397 million euros ($470 million) for the second quarter, in sharp contrast to the net loss of 295 million euros reported this time last year, at the heights of the coronavirus pandemic.

Online revenues fell 14% over the second quarter, as more consumers were able to visit stores. Adidas saw a sharp hike in online sales over the same period in 2020 when many markets were in lockdown.

Rorsted said online sales were undergoing some "normalization" from the abnormal levels seen last year, but he still expects "strong growth" in e-commerce going forward.

Adidas increased its outlook, saying it now expects sales growth of up to 20% year-on-year in 2021, supported by upcoming product releases and the fact that more people will be able to attend live sports events.