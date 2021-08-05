Biden blocks removal of most Hong Kong residents from U.S. for 18 months, cites China repression

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers on remarks in the East Room of the White House on July 29, 2021 in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden signed an order on Wednesday blocking the enforced removal of many Hong Kong residents from the United States for 18 months, giving them a "temporary safe haven" from ongoing repression by China in that region, the White House said.

The order will allow Hong Kong residents whose visas are expired and who are otherwise legally removable from the U.S. to remain in the country.

The order also directs the Homeland Security Department to move to allow Hong Kong residents subject to the removal deferral to work legally in the United States.

"Given the politically motivated arrests and trials, the silencing of the media, and the diminishing space for elections and democratic opposition, we will continue to take steps in support of people in Hong Kong," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a written statement.

The memorandum signed by Biden imposing the order also says China "has undermined the enjoyment of rights and freedoms" in the Hong Kong special administrative region, including ones protected under the so-called Basic Law and the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

Since June 2020, when China unilaterally imposed its national security law on Hong Kong, police in the region have taken into custody at least 100 opposition politicians, activists and protestors on charges under that law, the memo noted.

And police also have arrested more than 10,000 people in connection with anti-government protests.