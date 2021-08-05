Consider these hidden taxes before piling into muni bonds

Photo by Ariel Skelley via Getty Images

Investors are piling into municipal bonds — also known as muni bonds or "munis" — ahead of President Joe Biden's proposed tax hikes. However, some retirees may be hit with a costly surprise: higher Social Security levies and Medicare premiums. During the first six months of 2021, U.S. muni bond funds brought in an estimated $56.9 billion in net new money, the most for any first half of the year since 1992, according to Refinitiv Lipper data. With current yields above Treasurys, muni bonds have been attractive to wealthy investors, and typically avoid federal taxes on interest. Moreover, many of these assets scored a credit boost in 2021 as federal stimulus money reached state and local governments.

However, before funneling cash into muni bonds, investors must consider their entire financial situation, according to experts. "There are a lot of moving parts, and you need to have someone look at it holistically," said Matthew Chancey, certified financial planner at Dempsey Lord Smith in Tampa, Florida.

Higher Social Security taxes and Medicare premiums

"That's where you're looking at [Medicare Part B] premiums going up by about $50 or $60 per month," said Sherwood. "That's pretty significant." The premiums top out at $504.90 for couples filing together with MAGI at $750,000 or above. Plus, the Medicare Part B calculation uses MAGI from two years prior, so retirees need to consider the consequences of their income in advance, she said. "It's something that taxpayers seem so aware of because if they get into this higher bracket, they have to pay higher premiums for a full year," said Mary Kay Foss, certified public accountant and CPA faculty at CalCPA Education Foundation in Walnut Creek, California.

