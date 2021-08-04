These retirees are more likely to be ‘comfortable’ or ‘affluent,’ study finds

Although every retirement looks different, those with guaranteed income, little debt, a clear spend-down strategy and employer-provided assistance are among the most satisfied.

That's according to a study from the Employee Benefit Research Institute's Retirement Security Research Center, profiling five types of retirees. The study uncovered patterns among retirees who identify as "average," "comfortable," "affluent," "just getting by" or "struggling."

One key finding was average, comfortable or affluent retirees often had guaranteed sources of income, such as a pension or Social Security.

"We saw a correlation in the findings between having varied sources of income and higher retirement satisfaction," said Lori Lucas, CEO of EBRI.

Moreover, affluent retirees were likely to be nearly mortgage-free with no debt, whereas struggling retirees were often renters with "unmanageable debt," like credit cards or medical bills.

While retiring with large amounts of debt may be a financial burden, employees often leave the workforce sooner than expected due to job loss or health issues, said Lucas. Most target age 65 for retirement, but workers often leave their jobs closer to 62, she said.

Some 46% of retirees reported early departures in 2021, according to EBRI's Retirement Confidence Survey.



"This is data we've seen for years and years in the retirement confidence surveys," she said. "People consistently believe that they're going to retire later than they do."