How do you land your first job out of college?

Job hunting is always stressful but that has been compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic. Companies are just starting to hire again and that means the competition can be fierce. But there are a few ways you can make yourself stand out.

Whether you are sending off a resume, walking into an interview or starting your first internship, you want to make sure that you get noticed. Don't just complete the assignment – crush the assignment. Be the person that everyone says – I want her on my team!

"Stand out among your peers! Get out there and show employers what you are capable of," said Erin Berthon, a career advisor at Chapman University.

Here are some tips from the pros and recent grads to help you set yourself apart – and land the job.

Be a 'go-getter'

Don't just apply to jobs and sit back and wait to see if someone gives you one.

"Think about what you want and go get it – set up meet and greets, talk to as many people as you can," said Alexa Riccardi Cabal, author of the intern workbook, "Get More Than Coffee." "It may take you a while to get there but do not give up."

Once you send in your resume for a job, "actively reach out – find out who the hiring manager is and send a quick follow-up email. Ask if they've made any decisions on this position yet and if they need anything else from you," Berthon said.

In the job interview, when they ask you what some of your best qualities are, be sure to label yourself as a go-getter. And back it up with examples of times you went above and beyond what was required of you.

And, when you are on the job, be the person that raises their hand, says "I'm on it!" and gets the job done. Managers love to hire go-getters because they know they don't need to micromanage them.

Nothing is easy when it comes to applying and searching for your lifelong career, but being a go-getter shows that you are determined and motivated to be the best that you can be when you volunteer for every opportunity and offer your help. You may not know everything, or you may even be the smartest, but you are showing some of the best characteristics in an employee: dedication, loyalty, and reliability.

Use your resources

Several students had this great piece of advice: Use your resources!

You may not think of yourself as having a lot of resources at this point in your career but you do – professors, college career centers, mentors from programs you've participated in, bosses at internships and your personal contacts. They can help you with job leads, your resume, interviews, networking and advice.

"I go to mentors and professors for advice," said Carissa Strauss a senior at the University of Central Florida. "These are people who I trust to be truthful in a kind way and who aren't afraid to tell me when I am wrong."