Justice Department investigating Phoenix police practices, including use of deadly force, in civil rights probe

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces a federal investigation of the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department during a news conference at the Department of Justice on August 05, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The Department of Justice opened a civil rights investigation into the practices of the Phoenix Police Department, including the use of deadly force by its officers, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday.

The probe of Arizona's capital city and its police department, Garland said, will also look at whether cops there violate the Constitution by engaging in discriminatory policing practices or retaliating against people for actions protected by the First Amendment, such as protesting.

The Justice Department also wants to determine how Phoenix police respond to people who are homeless or have disabilities, Garland said.

Those two areas in particular "speak to an important issue that is broader" than the Phoenix probe, said Garland, referring to the problem of society becoming overly reliant on police to address all manner of social ills.

"Too often, we ask law enforcement officers to be the first and last option to address issues that should not be handled by our criminal justice system," he said. "This makes police officers' jobs more difficult, increases unnecessary confrontation with law enforcement and hinders public safety."