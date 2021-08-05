Richard Trumka, head of AFL-CIO union federation, dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka addresses the Economic Club of Washington in Washington, DC on April 23, 2019.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka died Thursday at the age of 72.

Trumka — who had lead the nation's most powerful labor organization since 2009— died of an apparent heart attack, according to two sources who had been briefed by AFL-CIO aides.

At the time, Trumka "was doing what he loved, spending time, celebrating his grandson's birthday," said Liz Schuler, secretary-treasurer of the AFL-CIO said in a note to staff of the 12.5-million-member federation.

"We are heartbroken," Schuler wrote.

President Joe Biden, whose 2020 run for the White House was endorsed by the AFL-CIO, called Trumka a close friend after learning of the labor leader's death.

"The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today," said Tim Schlittner, communications director of the federation, which is comprised of 56 union affiliates and is major force in Democratic politics.

"Rich Trumka devoted his life to working people, from his early days as president of the United Mine Workers of America to his unparalleled leadership as the voice of America's labor movement," Schlittner said.

"He was a relentless champion of workers' rights, workplace safety, worker-centered trade, democracy and so much more. He was also a devoted father, grandfather, husband, brother, coach, colleague and friend. Rich was loved and beloved."