Asia-Pacific markets set for mixed start as investors await U.S. jobs report

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed Friday start as investors await the release of a closely watched U.S. jobs report.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,840 while its counterpart in Osaka was also at 27,840. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,728.12.

Meanwhile, Australian stocks looked poised to slip. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,423.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,511.10.

Investors will look ahead to the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN today.