Asia-Pacific markets set for mixed start as investors await U.S. jobs report

- Futures pointed to a mixed open for Asia-Pacific stocks.
- Investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN today.
- The closely watched U.S. jobs report for July is set to be released on Friday stateside.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed Friday start as investors await the release of a closely watched U.S. jobs report.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,840 while its counterpart in Osaka was also at 27,840. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,728.12.
Meanwhile, Australian stocks looked poised to slip. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,423.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,511.10.
U.S. jobs report ahead
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 271.58 points to 35,064.25 while the S&P 500 gained 0.6% to 4,429.10. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.78% to 14,895.12.
Those gains came stateside after weekly jobless claims data released Thursday matched expectations. The closely watched July U.S. jobs report is set to be released Friday morning stateside, with a wide range of estimates from economists about what the report will show.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.244 — still above levels below 92 seen earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.76 per dollar, weaker than levels below 109.2 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7403, having climbed from around the $0.738 mark yesterday.