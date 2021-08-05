Friday's jobs report is a wild card, with economists' estimates all over the map

A worker machines a screed tower link at the Calder Brothers' facility in Taylors, South Carolina, U.S., July 19, 2021. Brandon Granger | Calder Brothers Corporation | Reuters

The economy is expected to have added about 845,000 payrolls in July, according to Dow Jones consensus estimate, as America's workforce gradually rebuilds from its sharp pandemic-induced job losses. But the uncertainty of Covid — spreading again at a rapid pace — has become a wild card for the labor market, just as it has for the broader economy. The rate of new infections in the U.S. is edging toward 100,000 per day, faster than last summer when there were no widely available vaccines. Wall Street forecasts are wide-ranging for the July employment report, which is slated for release Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wilmington Trust economists, for instance, expect just 350,000 payrolls, while Jefferies economists predict 1.2 million jobs were added. "The range is 1.2 million to 350,000. That just tells you there's very little confidence in those numbers," Wells Fargo director of rates strategy Michael Schumacher said.

Job growth has not met the earlier expectations of economists, some of whom were predicting multiple months of 1 million-plus gains this spring and summer. Instead, employers are struggling with unfilled openings, and the situation is not expected to much improve until schools reopen and extended employment benefits expire in September. The rapidly spreading delta variant of Covid may not have impacted July's report. However, economists say it could slow the economy's growth rate and impact employment, if individuals become fearful of moving about in the economy again, new restrictions are put in place or schools should shut down again. The jobs data is also key to the Fed's decision on when it will move to slow down its bond buying, the first step towards rolling back its easy policies and a precursor to interest rate hikes. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week he would like to see a few strong jobs reports before the Fed begins to trim its $120 billion a month purchases of Treasury and mortgage securities. "We're not going to know much about the equilibrium in the labor market until the jobs report comes out in October," Schumacher said. The unemployment rate is expected to have fallen to 5.7% from 5.9% in June, according to Dow Jones. Average hourly wages are expected to have risen by 0.3% month over month, or 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. There were 850,000 jobs added in June. "The reason I have such a high forecast for July is we lost supplemental unemployment benefits in 25 states and claims in those states declined sharply," Jefferies chief financial economist Aneta Markowska said. She added there is typically a big seasonal decline in July, and that may not show up this year. More than 22.3 million Americans were laid off in March and April of 2020 as the economy abruptly shutdown. As of June, the total employment level was still 7.13 million below the February 2020 level.