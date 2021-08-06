European stocks set for muted open as investors track earnings, Covid-19 and economic data

LONDON — European markets are set for a cautious open as investors monitor a fresh round of corporate earnings and the global spread of the delta Covid-19 variant.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen just 2 points lower at 7,118, Germany's DAX is set to open around 13 points higher at 15,757 and France's CAC 40 is expected to slip by around 4 points to 6,777, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were also mixed in Friday's trade as rising Covid cases continued to weigh on sentiment, while investors awaited the release of a key jobs report from the U.S. Labor Department.

Stateside, U.S. stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade ahead of the highly anticipated jobs report, with economists predicting that the economy will have added 845,000 jobs in July. The nonfarm payrolls report is due at 1:30 p.m. London time.

Earnings remain in focus in Europe, with the world's largest shipping firm Maersk reporting Friday, along with Allianz, Vonovia and the London Stock Exchange.

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Thursday announced that it has agreed to sell its infrastructure unit to German investment company FMC Beteiligungs KG for an undisclosed fee, a key part of its restructuring plan.

On the data front, U.K. starting salaries for permanent jobs rose by the most on record last month as employers struggled to recruit in light of the pandemic, according to a survey published Friday.

German and Italian industrial output figures for June are due Friday morning, along with French trade and employment data.

The Bank of England on Thursday left its monetary policy unchanged, but warned of a more pronounced period of above-target inflation in the near term.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.