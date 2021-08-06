Singapore to start relaxing Covid restrictions Aug. 10 as vaccination rate rises

A poster reminding people to keep a safe distance from each other can be seen at the National Gallery of Singapore on March 30, 2020. Ore Huiying | Getty Images News | Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Singapore's government said Friday it will start relaxing Covid-19 measures next week as the proportion of vaccinated people increases. The government has revised Covid measures multiple times since May due to an increase in locally transmitted infections — many caused by the more transmissible delta variant. The country last tightened measures on July 22 by banning dining in and limiting social gatherings. Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the number of daily cases has stabilized since the latest restrictions were imposed. During that time, the share of people who received two doses of Covid vaccine rose from around 40% to 67% as of Thursday. "We prevented an uncontrollable rise in infections, severe illnesses and deaths," Ong, who co-chairs the country's Covid task force, told reporters at a briefing.

Singapore has one the fastest vaccination rollouts globally. Ong said the proportion of fully-vaccinated people would rise to around 70% by Monday, when the country celebrates National Day. But given that a "sizable" portion of the population is still not fully vaccinated, the government will implement differentiated social rules based on people's vaccination status, said Gan Kim Yong, trade and industry ministry and co-chair of the coronavirus task force.

Differentiated Covid measures